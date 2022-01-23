RVB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

RVB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 2.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $43.08 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

