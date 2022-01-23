RVB Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

RVB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for about 2.0% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

