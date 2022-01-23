RVB Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

RVB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT makes up approximately 2.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

