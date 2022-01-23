RVB Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

RVB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up 2.1% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 171,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of REG stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

