Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Ryanair stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

