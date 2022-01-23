S.Finance Trading Down 34.4% This Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $8,282.79 and $354,764.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006071 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.