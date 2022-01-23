SafeBlast Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.06 million and $170,539.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,306.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.64 or 0.00826011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00258616 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

