SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 42.6% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $16,447.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00095937 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,911.37 or 0.99963495 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00273327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.72 or 0.00352733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00155334 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004309 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

