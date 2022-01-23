SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Reaches $46,999.72

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $46,999.72 and $394.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00028152 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 145.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,119,751 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

