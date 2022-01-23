SafeMoon Trading 0% Higher This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $995.84 million and approximately $147,946.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.21 or 0.06940140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.61 or 0.99933558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.