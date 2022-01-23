Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Saia were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saia by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Saia by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA opened at $272.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.38. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.