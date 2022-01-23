SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $375.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.46 on Friday, hitting $312.34. 1,204,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,216. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.71 and a 200-day moving average of $348.42. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.