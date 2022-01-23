Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.36 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

