Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.07% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $24,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,394,000 after buying an additional 50,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after buying an additional 258,557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $37.27 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

