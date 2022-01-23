Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.66 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

