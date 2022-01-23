Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $602,110.86

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $602,110.86 and $1,562.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.85 or 0.06874899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.47 or 0.99882983 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

