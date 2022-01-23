Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 13,442 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,550.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $226,110,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.67.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $192.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.48 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

