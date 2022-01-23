Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.