Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.13 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.