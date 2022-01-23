Scotia Capital Inc. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 259.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $241.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -803.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.