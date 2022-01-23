Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 10,564 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.