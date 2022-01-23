Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.55.

ANTM opened at $441.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.23. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.