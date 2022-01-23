Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 16,553 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

