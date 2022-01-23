Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 76,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

