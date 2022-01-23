Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.77 ($81.56).

G24 has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 stock opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.