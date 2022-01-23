scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Earns “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ SCPH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.