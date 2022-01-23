Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of STX opened at $95.52 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 224,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

