Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 91,339 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.