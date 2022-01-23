Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $5.60 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Secret has a market cap of $839.46 million and $30.91 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00015876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00273429 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

