Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,476.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $309,946.44 and approximately $26,476.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.89 or 0.06890460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,250.51 or 0.99877879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

