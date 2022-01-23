SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,032 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of SelectQuote worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 358,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 109,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

SLQT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

