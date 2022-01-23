Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0068 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $17.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,069,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

