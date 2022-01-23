Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

SRE opened at $134.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

