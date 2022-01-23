Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91,638 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.95% of Semtech worth $47,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock worth $2,523,409. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

