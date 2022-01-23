Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SRTS opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 million, a PE ratio of -371.50 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $100,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

