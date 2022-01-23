Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.33 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and approximately $292,653.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

