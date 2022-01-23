SF Capital Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $68,338.76 and approximately $307.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.23 or 0.06932586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,657.24 or 0.99107464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

