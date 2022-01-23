Sharder One Day Volume Reaches $32,456.00 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $487,616.43 and $32,456.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00045271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

