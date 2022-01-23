Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $355,540.05 and $3,445.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

