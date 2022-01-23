SHIELD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $107,766.31 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

