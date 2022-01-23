Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post $184.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.30 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

