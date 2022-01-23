ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,656. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.23. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

