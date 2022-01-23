Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$11.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

