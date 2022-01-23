Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Showcase has a total market cap of $105,021.71 and $72,515.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

