SHPING (SHPING) Reaches Market Cap of $60.56 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, SHPING has traded up 169.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $60.56 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731,136,726 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

