SIBCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,190.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $230,802.71 and $1,190.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,574.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.46 or 0.06913579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00305735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.05 or 0.00823761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00427217 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00257449 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,660,298 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

