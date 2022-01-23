Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMNY. Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 56,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,906. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.