Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.86.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $152.14 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day moving average of $290.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

