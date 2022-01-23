Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,340 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.26% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $86.58 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

