Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,243 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Silvergate Capital worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.